Gloria Jane Miller, 74, of Waynesburg, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Washington Hospital.
Born October 29, 1947 in Bula, W.Va., a daughter to the late Lee Roy "Stumpy" and Martha Belle Howard Miller.
Gloria graduated from West Greene High School in 1966. She was a resident of Waynesburg since 1997 when she moved from Blacksville.
Gloria was a life member of the Waynesburg Ladies Moose - Blacksville Senior Citizens. She was a former employee of Waynesburg Restaurant.
Gloria worked as a Nurses Aide and Unit Secretary for Greene County Memorial Hospital for 35 years before retiring in 2005. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, baking and time spent with her many friends.
Gloria is survived by siblings, Mardene Jean Miller, of Waynesburg and Johnie Lee (Karen) Miller, of Wadestown, W.Va.; niece, Sonya Miller, of Morgantown, W.Va.; and nephew, Adam Franklin Miller.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359; Telephone: 724-499-5181.
A funeral service will be held the same day at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Wadestown, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice.
