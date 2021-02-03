Goldie Ingland Wise, 88, of Waynesburg, died at 6:38 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021, in the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesburg.
She was born Sunday, June 19, 1932, in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Charles F. Ingland and Gladys Kistler Ingland.
Mrs. Wise was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Waynesburg where she had been a member since the formation of the church. Goldie also belonged to the Lamplighters Sunday school class. When her health permitted, she volunteered with the Greene County Food Bank. In Goldie's neighborhood she was known as mom. She had worked for the Berkowitz Manufacturing Company in Waynesburg and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Albert L. Wise, whom she married September 20, 1956.
Also surviving are one daughter, Nancy (Donnie) Main of Rogersville; one son, Lee (Cristy) Wise of Waynesburg; six grandchildren, Billie Jo (Dan) Barnhart, D.J. Main, Dillon Main, Shaun (Autumn) Main, Amy (Shane) Ayers and Lisa (Kevin) Moore; seven great-grandchildren, Brady Barnhart, Josie Barnhart, Jude Main, Kaylee Ayers, Leah Ayers, Alex Moore and Emily Moore; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are two sisters, Lenora Sandberg and Bethel Smalske; two brothers, Warren Ingland and Weston Ingland; and her foster parents, Herschel and Goldie Walker.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where private services were conducted with her daughter-in-law, Rev. Cristy Wise officiating. Private burial was in Greene County Memorial Park, in Waynesburg.
While at the funeral home everyone must wear a mask and social distance. Due to Covid-19 requirements, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, 115 Deerfield Lane, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.