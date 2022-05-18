Grace Emma Parry Patterson, 99, of Waynesburg, died Wednesday, Wednesday,May 11, 2022 at home.
She was born July 19, 1922 at Higbee Farms in Aleppo Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Wm. Burdette and Goldie Grimes Parry.
Grace was a graduate of Richhill Twp. High School in 1940, and Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1943.
During WWII she was a Lieutenant in the United States Army Nursing Corps, stationed at Fort Knox, Ky.
She was employed at the former Greene County Memorial Hospital, Goodyear in Akron, Ohio and Presbyterian University Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Grace was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Waynesburg, the 20th Century Club, Social Service League, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Order of Eastern Star #135 for over 50 years.
She enjoyed bowling, golf, cards, reading, and any indoor or outdoor games. Also cooking, baking, and family gatherings. She was an avid bridge player and was a member of several local bridge clubs.
Grace recorded her last hole-in-one, at the age of 80 and then she enjoyed just riding on the golf cart and watching her daughter and son-in-law play.
On November 23, 1947 she married, Arthur James Patterson, MD., who died, April 13, 2007.
They had five children, Anita Carolyn (Gregg) Stoner of Waynesburg, Patricia Diane (Bob) Rohanna of Waynesburg, Melinda Grace McNeely (deceased) and husband Jim McNeely of Waynesburg, Carl Lindsey (Cindy) Patterson of Melbourne, Fla., Arthur J. (Janet) Patterson Jr. of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; 10 grandchildren, Stefanie Stoner, Quinn Stoner, Kristien Polecritti, Robert Rohanna, Angie Riley, Michael McNeely, Alyssa McClure, Carl Patterson Jr., Jessica Patterson and Jena Patterson; 14 great-grandchildren.
Deceased in addition to her husband and daughter, is a sister, Betty Christopher; four brothers, Taylor Parry, William Parry, Calvin Parry and Wm. Burdette Parry Jr.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the First United Methodist Church, 112 N. Richhill Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be held at 12 Noon with Pastor David S. Lake, officiating.
Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials in memory of Grace to the American Cancer Society or the Frist United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at behmfh.com.
