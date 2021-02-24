Grace F. Doty Bebout, 96, of Waynesburg, died at 11:53 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021, in the Evergreen Personal Care in Waynesburg.
She was born Sunday, March 2, 1924, in Castile, a daughter of the late Wilbert Doty and Tennie Watson Doty.
Mrs. Bebout was a member of the Fairall United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School Class of 1943. For 25 years, she was the communion stewart and Sunday school secretary for the church. Grace also taught the Nursery Class for several years. She was a homemaker.
Her husband, James A. Bebout, whom she married June 4, 1943, died January 16, 1999.
Surviving are two sons, J. Ronald Bebout of Washington and Gary L. Bebout of Reedsville, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Jackie Bebout, Darlene Bebout, Renee (Rusty) Morris, Angela (Jeff) Rhodes, Valerie (Allen) Clark; three stepgrandchildren, Loretta, Rita Jo and Sherry; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and four stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are one daughter-in-law, Jane Bebout; three sisters, Pearl R. Patterson, Opal Irene Doty and Helen Kinder; and one brother, Glenn Doty.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. A public memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced at Fairall United Methodist Church.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
