Grace Marlyn Fox Kennedy, 92, a lifelong resident of Mount Morris, born November 10, 1930 went to be with her Lord & Savior on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
A loving wife & later the caregiver to her childhood sweetheart Ralph Walls Kennedy, whom she married December 24, 1948 died May 18, 2020.
Loving daughter and caregiver to her parents, the late James Frederick "Fred" Fox and Lois Marie Core Fox, also loving sister to the late Rev. Robert "Bob" Glen Fox.
She is survived by her five children: Lois Garrison of Mount Morris, Joyce and husband Henry Clark of Mount Morris, Robert and wife Tammy Kennedy of Mount Morris, James and wife Robin Kennedy of Perry, Mich., Leah and husband Charles Nutter of Mount Morris, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was employed by West Virginia University for 20 years as a Campus Service Worker retiring in 1996.
She spent countless hours working on jigsaw puzzles.
Having overcome the hardship of losing her home to a car crash prior to Ralph's passing, she took pleasure in walking, visiting friends and sharing Jesus with everyone she met. Marlyn's heart was to help those in need and little children who were less fortunate and in need of love.
Mrs. Kennedy was a faithful member of Mount Morris Gospel Tabernacle for 66 years.
Marlyn will be carried to her final resting place by her grandsons.
Friends were received from 11 to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 the time of service at the Mount Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God, 103 School Road, Mount Morris, PA 15349 with Rev. Joseph Adams officiating and Rev. Willard Rowan assisting. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mount Morris, PA 15349. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. 324 Mt. Morris Rd. P.O. Box 478 Mount Morris, PA 15349 Shane M. Ayers, Director are entrusted with her arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.