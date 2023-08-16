H.E. "Mike" Gardner passed away peacefully, in HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial in Charleston, W.Va., Saturday, August 12, 2023, holding hands with the love of his life, Anne.
Mike was born May 26, 1937, to The Reverend Dr. Harry E. Gardner, Sr. and Elisabeth Burns Gardner.
Mike is survived by his wife, Anne Parry Gardner. She saw him in 7th grade and said, "I'm going to marry that boy." She was right, and last month they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Together they made a family that has grown and thrived, consisting of his daughter, Ailene (Keith) Phillips; and his son, Jay (Sandy) Gardner; alongside four grandsons, Jeremy (Dani) Gardner, Andrew (Carissa) Phillips, Jackson (Chablis) Gardner, and Matthew (Pati) Phillips; together with the gift of four grandchildren, Emily (Jordan) Miller, Shelby (Jimmy) Kelly, Raey Block, and Brian (Kelcie) Bennett. This collection of grandchildren produced 11 great-grandchildren with two more expected very soon. The count is currently at six boys and six girls with one "to be determined" who will serve as the tiebreaker. A legacy of 33 people over three generations (not counting the dogs and cats)!
Mike was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and is a fourth-generation graduate of Waynesburg College, where he was noted for his first-class ability to play the tuba while wearing a kilt.
He earned his Master's Degree in Petroleum Engineering from West Virginia University and went on to spend his career in the oil and gas business. He retired as the president of Equitable Resources Energy Corporation and was nationally known, serving on multiple boards and advisory committees for the energy industry.
He was a proud veteran and served our country as a supply sergeant in the Army Reserve near the end of the Korean War.
Mike was a lifelong member of the Waynesburg Volunteer Fire Department and for many years owned a vintage 1951 Mack pumper, which he enjoyed driving in parades and competing at antique shows during his retirement in Florida. Santa Claus was often seen in New Smyrna Beach, Port Orange, and Oak Hill in the bed of his beloved truck while Anne rang the bell and Mike navigated the traffic.
A dedicated volunteer in the community, Mike was one of the very first EMTs in Bridgeport, W.Va. and later became an EMT and CPR instructor to many young men and women entering the fire and ambulance service. When his job took him from West Virginia to McMurray, his dedication as an EMT moved right along with him to the Peters Township Ambulance Service and Volunteer Fire Department.
Mike was a board member for the Jacktown Fair in Richhill Township for over 40 years. He loved that fair and until recently was a fixture on parade night lining up the units, serving as the master of ceremonies, and announcing the Jacktown Fair queen. Many people around the country know all about the Oldest Annual Consecutive Fair in the United States from his great ability to tell the stories surrounding the history of the fair. The folks in Western Greene County say, "you can't die happy til you've been to the Jacktown fair." He never missed one in his 86 years so we are confident that he died very happy indeed!
Mike served on the Board of Trustees for the University of Pikeville in Kentucky and was instrumental in launching the Medical School. He was passionate about education and often told stories of the first-generation college graduates in Eastern Kentucky.
A lifelong Presbyterian, Mike was a selfless servant as a trustee, deacon and elder. He was the Clerk of Session at First Presbyterian Churches in Waynesburg, Bridgeport, Peters Township, Kingsport, Tenn., and New Smyrna Beach, Fla. He loved the Lord with all his heart, soul and mind and found humor that later in life God sent him to a non-denominational church in Morgantown, W.Va. Greater Love Family Outreach Ministries was a great retirement church for Mike, although he said many times, "There is no Book of Order! I guess Pastor Junius knows what he is doing anyhow." He loved the music, the preaching, and the congregation tremendously.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Gardner, AKA "Mr. Greene County"; and his little sister, Sally.
The family requests donations be made to Greater Love Family Outreach Ministries (GLFOM) Capital Building Fund, P.O. Box 1181. Morgantown, WV 26507.
A celebration of life will be held this fall at Greater Love in Morgantown, with burial in Waynesburg.
