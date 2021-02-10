Haddie B. Orndoff Baysinger, 84, of Waynesburg, died at 6:17 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, in her home of natural causes.
She was born Wednesday, March 18, 1936, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late George Clarence Orndoff and Norma Jane Radcliffe Orndoff Gump.
Mrs. Baysinger was affiliated with the Fairall United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #888 in Waynesburg.
Haddie loved sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. She had worked several years as a seamstress for the former Greenway Shirt Manufacturing Company in Waynesburg and as a clerk for the former G. C. Murphy Company in Waynesburg. Later she worked for Service Master and cleaned at the Kirby Coal Mine.
Her husband, Murray Cecil Baysinger, whom she married June 20, 1954, died February 28, 2013.
Surviving are one son, Wayne C. (Bobbie) Baysinger of Waynesburg; three grandchildren, Brandi Brumley, Amie Baysinger, Sally Thomas; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters and two brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one son, Randall E. Baysinger; and one grandson, Jeramy Baysinger.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 11, in the MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where private services will be conducted, with Pastor Robert Mooney officiating. While in the funeral home, masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Private burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.