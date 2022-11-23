Harland R. Headlee, 84, of Waynesburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, November 21, 2022.
Harland was born February 6, 1938, to the late Stanley J. Headlee and Ardis Fearer Headlee.
He graduated from McKeesport High and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He married the love of his life, Norma Jean Teagarden, June 14, 1957.
He retired as the Veteran's Director of Greene County. Upon retiring, he was awarded an honorary Purple Heart by the Purple Heart Association for his selfless caring and help given to our veterans of Greene County. He went on to volunteer at the Clarksburg V.A. and the V.A. Clinic in Westover, W.Va.
Harland was a member of the Oakview United Methodist Church in Waynesburg, where he loved the fellowship, Christian studies, and spreading the word of Jesus. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed fishing at Seghi's Five Lakes up until the time of his death.
Harland is survived by his wife of 65 years, Norma Teagarden Headlee; one son, Joseph S. Headlee (Jane) of Waynesburg; three daughters, Jill Monas (Terry) of Jefferson, Janet Stanek (Francis) of Washington and Jerri Mackey of Rices Landing; one brother, Robert V. Headlee; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to one of the following organizations that were dear to Harland: Greene County Veterans Affairs, Salvation Army, Bowlby Public Library, or Oakview United Methodist Church.
