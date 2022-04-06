Harold D. "Dave" Bowers, 65, of Graysville, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Washington Hospital.
He was born April 3, 1956, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Harold L. and Millis L. Cheek Bowers.
Dave was a Greene County resident his whole life. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1974. Dave was a member of the Bristoria Baptist Church.
He started his career at Weyerhaeuser in Jefferson then went on to become the township supervisor in Gray Township until his retirement in 2015.
Dave enjoyed hunting, raising and breeding beagles to compete in the AKC trails, and spending time with his niece, Andrea Haldeman and nephew, Colton Braddock.
Dave is survived by six siblings, Art (Gina) Morris of Waynesburg, Bridget (Marty) Haldeman of Aleppo, Brandy Kisner of Waynesburg, Louise Clutter of Washington, Peggy Pritt of West Virginia, and Linda Lough of Coraopolis; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Bowers.
Friends and family were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 4, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, in the funeral home, with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating. Burial followed at Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township. A celebration of life luncheon immediately followed the burial at Bristoria Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bristoria Baptist Missionary Fund, 899 Bristoria Road, Holbrook, PA 15341.
