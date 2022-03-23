Harold Evans

Harold 'Victor' Evans, 96, of Rices Landing, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
He was born October 20, 1925, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Thomas F. and Mary M. Taylor Evans.
Victor was retired from the United States Army, Signal Corps, having served in WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He then worked at the former Youth Development Center, Waynesburg.
While he was stationed in Germany, he met and married his first wife, Helga Rogge. She passed after 33 years of marriage. Then in 1986 he met and married his second wife, Donna Finch, who passed after 33 years of marriage.
Victor was an active member of the Greene Valley Church of God, where he was on the church board and an usher.
He loved reading his Bible, doing word puzzles, watching westerns, game shows and Christian programs.
Surviving is a son, Lloyd (Kathy) Evans of Canton, Ohio; a daughter, Connie (Mark) DeNicola of Knoxville, Tenn.; a step-son, Robert (Joyce) Berdine of Rices Landing; a brother, Charles William (Becky) Evans of Waynesburg; a sister-in-law, Ruby Evans of Waynesburg; a brother-in-law, Alfred Kirby of Waynesburg; grandchildren, Willie, Theresa, Rhonda, Mindy, Lloyd II, and Elise; step-grandchildren, Tom, Winona, Shawna, Parker, and Payton; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Jim Price, who watched over him and helped with his care.
Deceased are twin sons, Robert and Ronny Evans; a daughter, Viola Curlin; granddaughter, Stephanie; a step-son, John Berdine; a brother, Thomas Evans Jr.; two sisters, Eileen Kirby and Juanita Kirby; and a brother-in-law, Jim Kirby.
The family would like to thank 365 Hospice for their care.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the Greene Valley Church of God, 558 Crucible Road, Rices Landing, PA 15357, with Pastor Jeff Hathaway, officiating.
Interment will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Greene Valley Church of God, 558 Crucible Road, Rices Landing, PA 15357.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
