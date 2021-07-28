Harold James Baldwin

Harold James "Baldy" Baldwin, 69, of Waynesburg, died at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in his home.
He was born Sunday, December 30, 1951, in Nineveh, a son of the late Harold Bradley Baldwin and Pauline Erma Carroll Baldwin.
Mr. Baldwin was a member of the Rolling Meadows Church of God in Waynesburg, where he took care of running the sound equipment. He also played dart ball and was an all around helper at the church. He loved church outings and being with family. His favorite places to eat were the Airport Restaurant and Laverne's Place.
He worked for 30 years for Bortz Chevrolet as a truck driver. He then worked for Lingis Manufacturing and Machine Shop in Sycamore. James then worked for Consol Energy delivering parts to all the mines and most recently he worked for G4S Security.
Surviving are one daughter, Emily Baldwin and her companion, Carl of Waynesburg; and five grandchildren.
Deceased are his aunt, Helene Carroll, and his uncle, Don Carroll; and several cousins.
Friends were received from noon until 2 p.m., the time of the service, Saturday, July 24, with Pastor Richard Berkey officiating, in MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Private burial was in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral home to help with cost.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.