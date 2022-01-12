Waynesburg
Harold P. Barrett Jr., 92, went to be with his Lord Saturday, December 31, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
He was born April 21, 1929, in New York City, N.Y., a son of Harold P. and Erna Heldon Barrett.
He grew up in Edgewater, N.J. In early years, he lived on a houseboat on the Hudson River with his family and grandparents. He attended Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, N.J.
He later worked for Lever Brothers and Alcoa in Edgewater, and in 1951 he was drafted into the United States Army and served in Greenland.
He was a devoted sports fan. He loved the New York Mets baseball team and New York Jets football team until he moved to Waynesburg. He eventually became an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
He also enjoyed listening to his radio, mostly to Christian music.
He lived in Edgewater until 1986, when he moved to Waynesburg to make his home with his brother, the Rev. David L. Barrett, and his family.
He attended the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, the Rev. David L. Barrett and Kenneth L. Barrett; a sister, Violet McGill; a sister-n-law, Lorraine Barrett; a nephew, John McGill; and two nieces, Missy Barrett and Susan Sattari.
He is survived by two brothers, Wilfred "Bill" of Meridian, Ohio, and John of Hamburg, N.J.; his sister-in-law, Carole Barrett; and niece, Robin McGill, with whom he made his home for the past 35 years.
Also surviving are nieces, Sondra Barrett, Amy Mackor and Darlynne Fredricks; nephews, Kenneth and Matthew Barrett, Charles McGill, Robert Barrett, David Barrett Jr. and Stephen Barrett; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
In following guidelines of wearing masks, friends and family were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 6, in BEHM FUNERAL HOME, INC., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 7, with the Rev. Mike Haddox officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.