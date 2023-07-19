Harold Ralford Adrian joined the Lord at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. He was born in Greene County, on February 27, 1933, to Carl Adrian and Fannie McKerrihan. Harold attended Richhill High School where he excelled in football and graduated in 1951.

