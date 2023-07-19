Harold Ralford Adrian joined the Lord at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. He was born in Greene County, on February 27, 1933, to Carl Adrian and Fannie McKerrihan. Harold attended Richhill High School where he excelled in football and graduated in 1951.
Harold met Carolyn Smith at Crows Rocks in Greene County, and they married on November 27, 1952.
In 1953, during the Korean War, Harold was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served for two years as an airplane mechanic in France and Germany. He continued in inactive service for six years, and as a Sergeant in the National Guard for an additional three years.
Harold worked for Peoples Natural Gas Company for 37 years around Pittsburgh and Greene County, retiring in 1989. He also served as a volunteer fireman in Point Marion. Harold was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Pittsburgh Syria Shrine for over 60 years.
Harold and Carolyn moved to Florida in 1990, where they became active members at the Spruce Creek Golf Club of Ocala, Fla. Harold and Carolyn enjoyed a large community of family, friends and golf; highlighted by Harold's two hole-in-ones.
Harold was an avid outdoorsman, an experienced hunter and enjoyed years of family camping trips throughout the Pennsylvania and West Virginia areas. He was also a skilled craftsman in woodworking, mechanics and handy work.
In 2004 Harold and Carolyn moved to North Carolina, residing in Sanford for seven years and Cary from thereafter. Here Harold belonged to the American Legion of Raleigh, N.C.
Harold and Carolyn have been devout members of the Baptist Church. They were married for 70 years and built a large family spanning several states.
Along with Carolyn, survivors include three sons: Randy (Alice) Adrian of San Antonio, Texas, Ronald (Debbie) Adrian of Greensburg and Robert (Andra) Adrian of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren are: Josh, Jeremy, Blake, Brittany, Zach, Bryan, Alyssa (Zach) Duggan; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by half-brother and sister, Merrill Adrian of Florida, and Nora Woodmansee of Charlotte, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a brother, Jack Adrian of Cameron, W.Va; and a sister, Betty Crow of Houston, Texas.
Visitation for Harold will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams Street, Apex, NC 27502. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Interment will follow the service at Wake Memorial Park, 7002 Green Hope School Road, Cary, NC 27519.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.apexfuneral.net for the Adrian family.
