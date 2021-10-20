Harold Richard McCollum

April 18, 1934 -
Oct. 13, 2021
Harold Richard "Dick" McCollum passed away peacefully, in his sleep, Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was 87 years old, and had been married to the late Ruth Marie Pyle McCollum for 68 years.
Dick was a man of many talents. He worked as a bridge builder, a coal miner, a brick hauler, a night watchman, and a handyman. He also owned a gas station and a television sales and repair business in Waynesburg. His most recent employment was in maintenance for Albert's Mobile Manor in Franklin Township.
Dick is survived by brothers, John and Charles McCollum; and five sons, L. David (Connie), Mark (Patty), Joseph, James (Natalie) and Samuel (Lauren).
He enjoyed music and played the guitar and accordion. He also liked to sing. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping, and dearly loved his 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Dick grew up in Ruff Creek, where he was and is a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church.
He was a son of the Rev. Lloyd A. and Aldeen Moore McCollum, but spent most of his life in Waynesburg.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two sisters, Anna May McCollum, who died in infancy, and Priscilla Jane Morris; two brothers, Lawrence E. "Gene" and Phillip Martin McCollum.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Monday, October 18, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. William Parker officiating.
Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, Ruff Creek.
