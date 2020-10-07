Harry Joseph Miller, 73, of Dilliner, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in his home. Born near Kingwood, W.Va., October 28, 1946, he was the ninth child out of 15 to the late John Henry and Genevieve Carr Miller.
He was a self-taught and self-employed skilled carpenter who loved to hunt and work out on his small farm. Although he had little formal education, Harry could solve any problem, and fix, build or repair just about anything.
Surviving are his loving companion of the past 21 years, Annabelle Crislip; and the following children and their spouses, Tammy Bolyard (Scott) and Jody Lehmann (Mark), all of Michigan, Angel Thorn (Rodney) of Kingwood, Annette Phillips (Shelby) of Waynesburg, William Crislip (Mary Bolyard), Pamela Lee (Dave) and Laurence Crislip (Melissa), all of Morgantown, and Johnny Crislip (Kelly) of Smithfield; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also deceased are two brothers and one sister.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
Special thanks are extended to his hospice nurse, Diane Humbert, for the love, care and concern shown to Harry during his illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.