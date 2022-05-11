Harry K. "Buck" Durbin, 72, of Waynesburg (Center Township), died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 4:20 a.m., surrounded by his family, in the home of his daughter, Candace Reese. He had been battling a cancer-related illness for the past five years.
He was born February 19, 1950, in Waynesburg, a son of Nellie Ann Tharp Durbin of Center Township and the late Harry Junior Durbin, and had resided in Center Township all his life.
Mr. Durbin attended West Greene High School and earned his GED while serving with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, serving as an E-2 at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla.
He was formerly employed as a truck driver for Bell's Wholesale Groceries of Morgantown, W.Va., for 23 years and was last employed as an operator/laborer for the Center Township Supervisors for 20 years until retiring in August 2019.
Mr. Durbin enjoyed his time with his family and grandchildren, raising a vegetable garden, and was the care taker for his mother for approximately 12 years prior to his illness.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 330 and the Moose Lodge, both in Waynesburg.
On December 7, 1968, he married Carrie Ann Mason, who died November 17, 1997.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a daughter, Candace (Brandon) Reese, with whom he shared a home; three granddaughters, Jersey Beth and Emily Jo Wise and Asher Everlee Reese; three brothers, Larry (Jeannette) Durbin of Aliquippa, David (Audra) Durbin of Waynesburg and Rick (Tammy) Durbin of Center Township; a sister, Diane Engle of Center Township; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his father and his wife, are a son, Harry Keith Durbin, who died March 11, 1990; and a brother, Mark Durbin, who died August 29, 2021.
At the request of the deceased, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Save-A-Horse Stables, Inc., 165 Lightner Run Road, Sycamore, PA 15364.
View and sign the Tribute Wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
