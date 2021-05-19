Harry W. Dugan Jr., 88, of Streetsboro, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born June 17, 1932, in Nemacolin, to the late Harry and Roberta Lopes Dugan.
Harry served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany and had many fond memories of his time there. He moved to Streetsboro with his bride and two children, Harry III and Colleen, to work at the Ford Motor Company in Walton Hills, Ohio, which he retired from in 1986.
Harry enjoyed playing bingo, spoiling all his grandchildren and many trips back to family in Pennsylvania. He loved his morning paper and coffee, a good debate, rattling off a funny joke, and was always ready with a magic trick to amaze you.
Harry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Lee Zappone Dugan, who was the love of his life for more than 50 years.
He is survived by his children, Harry W. (Renee) Dugan III of Stow, Ohio, Colleen (Tom) Hartley of Kent, Ohio; grandchildren Anthony LaMarca, Jenny LaMarca, Justin Dugan, Thomas Hartley II, Ryan Dugan; his brother, Richard Dugan of Florida; and many relatives in Pennsylvania.
Private calling hours and services have been held in SHORTS SPICER CRISLIP FUNERAL HOME in Streetsboro, where he was laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Streetsboro.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Western Reserve.
Memories of Harry can be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
