Hazel L. Garrison, 86, of Wheeling and formerly of Valley Grove, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Liza's Place, Valley Hospice, Wheeling, W.Va.
She was born October 2, 1933, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Robert J. and Rosa Fox Phillips.
Hazel was a homemaker and protestant by faith.
On July 2, 1949, she married Ross Ira Garrison Jr., who died January 26, 1999.
Surviving are five children, Janet Rose (Tom) Beall of Elm Grove, W.Va., Loretta Jean (Charles) Stoner of Oakland, Md., Edward Duane (Pam) Garrison of Dallas Pike, W.Va., Gary Phillip Garrison of Wheeling, W.V., and Anita (Joseph) Tankovits of Valley Grove, W.Va.; 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Charlotte Makel of Rices Landing and Bertha "Pearl" Ludrosky of Rices Landing; a brother, Robert G. Phillips of Carmichaels.
Deceased are three children, Bernice Darlene Eaton, Dan Ross Garrison and Glenn Eugene Garrison; and a brother, Richard "Dick" Phillips.
In following CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of a memorial service, on Saturday, July 18, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with Rev. Dr. Donald P. Wilson, officiating. Inurnment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
