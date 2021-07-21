Heather Lee Grow Victor, 33, of Waynesburg, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Heather was born February 28, 1988, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Danny Rushin, and Mary C. Rush of Sycamore.
On June 28, 2019, Heather married Ronald Victor of Waynesburg, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her mother and husband, are three children, Jadin, Camryn and Kaylynn, all of Waynesburg; a brother, John E. Grow of Waynesburg; a sister, Kayleigh M. Rush of Sycamore; and a stepfather, Roy Rush.
Heather was employed by Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation. She was a devoted mother and loved life to the fullest.
Family and friends were received in the Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, Paul M. Lesako, funeral director/ supervisor.
Donations can be made in Heather's name to the Lesako Funeral Home. They will be forwarded to a charity of the family's choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.