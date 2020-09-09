Helen Dikun Maletta, 102, of Pittsburgh, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Presbyterian Senior Care at The Willows in Oakmont, PA, where she had been residing for the last six months of her life.
She was born October 16, 1917, in Hostetter, Westmoreland County, a daughter of the late Peter and Helen Krisa Dikun.
Helen, as the third oldest of 12 children, grew up in Dry Tavern, leaving home by age 15 to work first in Pittsburgh and then in New York City where for nearly 15 years she was gainfully employed by F.W. Woolworth as a hostess in their restaurant business. She lived and worked in New York through the Great Depression and war years, returning home in 1949 to Dry Tavern where she met and married John Maletta (deceased in 1999) and became a homemaker raising two children, John Jr. and Susan Elizabeth. Later Helen worked for the Curry Home (now Rolling Meadows) in Waynesburg, for 10 years before retiring from the workplace.
She was a member back then of Sacred Heart RC Church in Rices Landing, and was active for many years at the Carmichaels Senior Center where she enjoyed volunteering her services, playing cards and line dancing. She also enjoyed travelling by bus or train on sightseeing tours, participating in family gatherings and events, and spending time with her adult children on family vacations as she aged gracefully and in dependently through her eighties and nineties. She loved watching baseball games, no matter which teams were playing.
Surviving are a son, John Maletta Jr. of Pittsburgh; and a daughter Susan E. Stokes of Hillsborough, NJ; along with four siblings, Elizabeth "Libby" Senegar of Monroeville, Margaret Ferrari of Dry Tavern, George Dikun of Newfoundland, NJ, and Charles Dikun of Dry Tavern, plus many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are three sisters, Mary Gazy, Anna Hundrieser and Verna Dikun; and four brothers, John Dikun, Michael Dikun, Andrew Dikun, and a brother in infancy, Charles Dikun.
In following CDC guidelines of 25 people at a time in the funeral home, wearing masks and social distancing, family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
