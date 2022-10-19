Helen E. Bowser Fox, 89, of Nemacolin, died Saturday October 15, 2022, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Care, Waynesburg.
Helen was born on February 7, 1933, in Sugar Grove, Greene County, a daughter of the late George and Alberta Ewart Bowser.
Her husband, Eanest Fox, is deceased.
Helen is survived by children; Paul Eugene Neligh (Nancy), of Rices Landing, and Timothy Ray Neligh (Kathleen), of Jefferson; grandchildren, Carrie Smith (Bradley), Paul E. Neligh III (Amara), Tim Neligh Jr. (Tyler), Christopher Neligh (Katy), and Aaron Neligh (Chelsea), 12 great-grandchildren, three brothers, Herman Bowser, Charles Bowser (Mickey), and John Bowser; three sisters, Bernice Embacher (August), Shirley Wilson (James, and Joyce Baker.
She is preceded in death by six siblings: Esther Clark, George Bowser, Donald Bowser, Bobby Bowser, Danny Bowser, and Dave Bowser. Also preceding her in death are two sisters-in-laws, Carol Bowser and Sally Bowser.
Helen worked at the Hartley Inn for years, was a homemaker, and a member of Assembly of God Church, Masontown. She enjoyed playing piano, dancing, and playing Canasta with her brothers.
Family and friends were welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday October 19, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday October 20, in the Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320. 724-966-5100. The service was held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Hathaway.
