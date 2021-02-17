Helen L. Wamsley, 68, of Greensboro, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., following a lengthy illness. She was born April 10, 1952, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Harry and Ida Morris Rutan.
Mrs. Wamsley was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and received her LPN from Greene County Career and Technology Center. She went on to work for over 30 years at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and lived most of her adult life in the Greensboro area. Mrs. Wamsley was a "workaholic" with anything that would keep her busy around the house, from surfing the internet to collecting knick-knacks.
On August 30, 1972, she married Donald Ray Wamsley Sr., who died September 28, 2019. A few of her favorite things to do with him were riding Harleys and going hunting.
Surviving are two sons, Donald R. Wamsley Jr. of Carmichaels and Matthew Wamsley of Greensboro; two daughters, Heather May and her husband Ron of Carmichaels and Tiffany Dewitt of Greensboro; six grandchildren, Samantha Chun, Ronnie May III, Kevin Hayes, Danielle, Sarah and Aiden Dewitt; one great-granddaughter, River Chun; three sisters, Gladys Thomas and her husband Dave of Greene County, Maryann Adams and Ida John, both of Follansbee, W.Va. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Deceased are three brothers, Melvin, David Lee and William "Billy" Rutan; and a son-in-law, Daniel Dewitt.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
The family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, Pittsburgh Office, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
