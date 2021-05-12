Helen Louise Berezansky, 77, of Greensboro, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, in Washington Hospital.
Helen was born July 23, 1943, in Indiana, the daughter of the late Michael and Martha Zahoransky Berezansky.
Ms. Berezansky was a devout Catholic. She was a member of St. Matthias Parish (St. Hugh Church) of Carmichaels, the Altar-Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of America.
She enjoyed going to the Carmichaels Senior Citizens Center, working at puzzles, playing bingo and being with friends.
Helen is survived by a sister, Josephine Niznik; three nephews, Joseph, John and Thomas Niznik; and a niece, Diane Niznik, all in Ohio.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, Michael Peter, who died in infancy.
A sincere thanks to the staff at Respi Center of Waynesburg for their loving care over the past year and the staff on the fourth and fifth floors at Washington Hospital.
Thank you to all those who helped and guided Helen all these years. You know who you are. God bless you.
Family and friends were welcomed from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 7. A prayer service was held at 5:30 p.m. in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.
Interment followed in Clymer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthias Parish, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
All Covid-19 restrictions required.
