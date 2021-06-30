Helen Louise Wotring, 82, of Carmichaels, died in her home, Friday, June 25, 2021.
Helen was born July 19, 1938, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Franklin and Margaret Shoenberger Fox.
Mrs Wotring is survived by her children, Mark and Carrie Wotring and Tammy Hawk (Michael Strope) of Carmichaels; six grandchildren, Justin Hawk, Stephanie Moore, Aaron and Cory Wotring, Lacey Cramer and Cheyenne Stuck; eight great-grandchildren, Lizzy, Mika, Taylor, Mason, Rusty, Waylon and Bayleigh.
A brother, Charles Fox; grandson, Christopher Hawk; and long time companion, Randy Russ, are deceased.
Mrs. Wotring enjoyed crafting and tending to her flowers in her spare time.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are her lasting legacy.
Funeral arraignments are private and provided by Lesako Funeral Home Inc., Carmichaels, 724-966-5100.
