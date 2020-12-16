Helena Sue Clutter Moore, 75, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, in the Donnell House, Washington, and is now reunited with her beloved pet, Maggie.
She was born April 11, 1945, in Graysville, a daughter of the late Arthur M. and Goldie M. Clutter.
Helena was a Greene County resident her whole life. She graduated from West Greene High School in 1963. She attended Fairall Church in Spraggs.
Helena was formerly employed with Bobby Brook Plant in Washington, Greenway Manufacturing in Waynesburg, then retired with PennDot as a truck driver after 20 years. She loved to feed the wild animals and sit and watch them.
She is survived by two siblings, Carolyn (Charles W.) Williams of Washington and Ralph A. Clutter of Jacksonville, Fla.; two nieces, Karyn (Scott) Poole of Jacksonville and Julie (Brett) Fales of St. Johns, Fla.; two nephews, Charles A. Williams of Rogersville and Chris A. (Shari) Williams of Waynesburg; several great-nephews and one great-niece.
In addition to her parents and husband, Everett Moore, who passed October 29, 1997, she was preceded in death by one daughter at three months old, Candy Tennant.
At the request of the family, all services will be private and entrusted to KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
