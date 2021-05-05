Jefferson
Henry C. Sigley, 64, of Jefferson, died Monday, April 26, 2021, in his home.
He was born August 7, 1956, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Florence Stouffer Rogers and stepfather Thomas Rogers.
Henry was a 1975 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School.
He worked for 27 ½ years for Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Public Assistance, Greene County Office, Waynesburg.
Henry was an avid outdoorsman.
Surviving are two children, Kathryn Sigley of Waynesburg and Jacob S. Sigley of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Breonna, Dannielle, Isabella and Sophia; and a sister, Linda Rogers Meliher of Mather.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
