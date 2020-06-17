Nineveh
Herbert Clayton Wright, 84, of Nineveh, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
He was born November 5, 1935, in East Finley, a son of the late Clarence and Leona Ealy Wright.
In March of 1954, he married Jo Anne Knisley Wright, who survives.
Herbert was a master mechanic. He owned and operated Wright's Garage in Nineveh for 45 years. He resided most of his life in the Nineveh area and was a member of the Fairmount Methodist Church in East Finley. He was also a member of the Nineveh Volunteer Fire Company.
Herbert was a champion horseshoe pitcher. He also played softball and was an avid fisherman. He was always present for his grandchildren's sporting events and concerts. He loved animals, especially his basset hound, Tank.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Ruby Kirk, Barbara Karpan (Michael), Carol Pusateri (David) and James Wright; four grandsons, Brandon Henry (Clarissa) and Chad Henry (Brandon Marzke), Nathaniel Wright and Tristian Wright; two great-grandchildren, Alivia Henry and Preston Burgard.
Deceased are a son, David Lynn, who died in infancy; and two brothers, Albert Blaine Wright and John Wright.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, in BEHM FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, with the Rev. Scott Lawrence officiating, followed by interment in Fairmount Cemetery in East Finley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. www.greenepet.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
