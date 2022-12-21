Herman Bowser, of Rices Landing, died Sunday, December 18, 2022.
He was born April 8, 1942, in Carmichaels, a son of the late George T. and Alberta Ewart Bowser.
Herman is survived by children, Tammy Watson (Bill), of Waynesburg, Scott Bowser (Jennifer), of Hartselle, Alabama, Brian Bowser (Lori), of Amity, Todd Bowser (Carrie), of Washington, Justine Tift (Wes), of Rices Landin; grandchildren, Justin Tift, Lesley Tift, Kristy Borovichka (Nathan), Travis Watson (Nicole), Alex, Sarah, Olivia, Matthew, Krystin, and Kaylee Bowser; great-grandchildren, Paige and Claire Borovichka, Georgia Grace Tift, Wren and Emmett Watson, and their beloved rescue dog, Clancey.
Also surviving are sisters; Bernice Embacher, Shirley Wilson, Joyce Baker; and brothers, Charles and John Bowser.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Dugan Bowser; sisters, Esther Clark and Helen Fox; and brothers, Daniel, George, David, Robert, and Donald.
Herman worked as a machinist in the Washington and Pittsburgh areas. He liked to repair lawn mowers and gardening in his spare time. He also loved watching Nascar racing. He became qualified to break and train racehorses while living in Ohio.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, and from 10 to 11 a.m., on Thursday December 22, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc. 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320. 724-966-5100. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Hathaway officiating.
