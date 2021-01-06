Herman Melvin Diggs, 73, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.
He was born December 19, 1947, in Waynesburg, a son of the late James E. Diggs Sr. and Mary Price Diggs.
After graduating from Waynesburg High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War.
Herman resided most of his life in Washington and was a Baptist by faith.
Surviving are a son, Demetrius Lipscomb; a brother, Phillip D. Diggs (Sherry) of Waynesburg; two nieces, Michelle Davis and Cheryl Wilkerson Diggs; one nephew, Philip Rashad Diggs; four great-nieces, Shontee, Lamia, Malena and Aubray.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James E. Diggs Jr.; and sister, Sharon E. Diggs.
Private arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
