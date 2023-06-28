Homer Robert "Bob" "Sonny" Tewell, 87, of Carmichaels, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, in The Gathering Place Personal Care Home, Fayette County.
He was born June 2, 1936, in Carmichaels, a son of the late Omer R. and Alberta Inez Lopes Tewell.
Mr. Tewell was a 1954 graduate of Cumberland Township High School, and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
Upon separation from the Navy, he began working, in 1960, at the Cleveland Pneumatic Tool Company. Having worked for 38 years for the company he retired in 1998.
Mr. Tewell was a member of the Carmichaels American Legion Post 400, enjoyed playing golf and was an avid hunter.
On May 7, 1966, he married Cecelia Mervay, who died November 21, 2021.
Surviving is a sister-in-law, Dolores Hrin (Steven) of Uniontown; and a special friend, hunting partner and cousin, Donald Baird of Rostraver Township. Also surviving are several cousins.
Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, is a son, Mark Tewell.
The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to Horizon Personal Care Home, The Gathering Place Personal Care Home and Amedisys Hospice for the loving care they all provided.
Family and friends were welcomed Friday, June 23, 2023, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a blessing service was held on Friday, with the Reverend James B. Farnan officiating. Interment is private.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
