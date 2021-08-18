Ida Mary Wortman Haftmann found eternal rest in the early morning of August 7, 2021. Born July 24, 1933, and raised in Clarksville, Ida loved her hometown. A daughter of the late Charles M. and Lola Nebo Wortman, she grew up in the joy of small town living where everybody knows each other. She was a graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School.
She married John Haftmann and began a moving life as John was in the Air Force and moved often with each new assignment. After traveling with her husband and children, they returned to Clarksville where they made their home.
Ida was never idle. She made clothing, baked amazing pies and cookies, crocheted and quilted. At Christmas, she made hard tack candy and divinity for many years. A lot of people were recipients of her peanut butter fudge and it was the best. She said it was because she made it with love. She never met a stranger and often handed out Werthers to everyone she saw. Her pockets were always filled with them.
She was extremely active within the Clarksville community serving and participating on the borough council, Ladies Auxiliary, EMT and various celebration committees. She was a member of the former Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member and Youth Group leader. At the time of her death Ida was a member of the Living Word Church. She was also a bowler, participating in many leagues and tournaments.
Upon her children's graduation from high school, Ida went to work at Davis' Giant Market and continued there when it became Giant Eagle. She loved the folks she worked with as well as all the customers. After retiring, people would greet her everywhere she went and tell her they knew her from the store.
Ida's greatest joy and pleasure were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She played cards and games with them and always made their favorite cookies and meals. Every accomplishment was celebrated with personal attention.
Ida was predeceased by her husband John and is survived by her children, Mary Haftmann-Dailer (Jim) of Triadelphia, W.Va. and John Scott Haftmann (Maureen) of Southwick, Mass.; her grandchildren, Sarah Moses, Meghan Hess (David), Christopher Haftmann (Carly), Nicholas Haftmann (Lori) and Mark Moses; and her 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many supportive friends and neighbors.
The family wishes to thank the loving caregivers at Donnell House, Presbyterian SeniorCare at Southmont and all who gave of their time during her lifetime.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m., the time of a celebration of life service, Tuesday, August 24, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
