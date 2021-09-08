formerly of Clarksville
Irene F. Markovich, 91, of South Park, formerly of Clarksville, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, in Arden Courts of Jefferson Hills, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was born February 13, 1930, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Jacob L. and Anastasia Sulc Kensic.
Irene was a graduate of Beth Center High School, along with attending LPN school in the 1970s.
She was a housewife and at one time had worked as an LPN at Western Center in Canonsburg.
Irene lived most of her married life in Clarksville, where she was a member of the former St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church. She was a lector for the church and loved going to West Virginia on the Charismatic Retreats with her late husband, along with her niece, Carol Butler.
After Irene's husband retired, they enjoyed traveling and especially going on cruises. They had been on more than 11 cruises and visited many tropical islands.
She will always be known as the miracle worker for getting any stains out of any piece of clothing. Her granddaughter's friends would always ask Courtney to please send their cheerleading outfits to her Granan so she would get the stains out of their uniforms.
On August 27, 1949, she married Stephen R. Markovich, who passed away June 11, 2012.
Surviving are a daughter, Susanne Baker and her husband, Cliff of Clearwater, Fla.; a granddaughter, Courtney Baker of Clearwater; and a sister-in-law, Susan Kensic of Laguna Woods, Calif.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a son, Stephen E. Markovich; and a brother, Edward Kensic.
Friends were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 9, in the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Marcellus Worship site of the St. Matthias Parish, 1340 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, with Fr. J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
