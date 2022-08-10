Irene L. Jenkins Bell, 86, of Waynesburg, died at 1:40 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, in the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.
Wednesday, August 10, 2022 8:34 AM
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 8:10 am
She was born Tuesday, November 12, 1935, in Braxton County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Van Jenkins and Clara Crites Jenkins.
Mrs. Bell was a member of the Claughton Chapel United Methodist Church. For a short time she had worked in health care and was a homemaker.
Her husband, Robert M. Bell, whom she married May 16, 1955, died August 22, 2003.
Surviving are three daughters, Debra Statler and husband Arnold Jr. of Morgantown, W.Va., Sandra Long and companion Ronnie Barr of Fairview, W.Va., and Loretta Efaw and husband James of Sycamore; two sons, Johnny M. Bell of Spraggs, and Robert J. Bell and wife Ana of Appomattox, Va.; 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are one daughter, Tina McNett; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson; two sisters, Lucy Jones and Linda Kiger; two brothers, Orville Jenkins and Gail Jenkins.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11, with Pastor Scott Lawrence officiating. Burial in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
