Irene M. Ludrosky Zieglar, 88, of Greensboro, died October 31, 2020, in Evergreen Care, Waynesburg.
Irene was born April 14, 1932, in Gallatin, Fayette County, a daughter of the late John and Anna Kovach Ludrosky.
Irene is survived by three children, Joseph M. Zieglar (Maria), Anthony P. Zieglar (MaryAnn) and Louise Hall (John), all of Dilliner; brother, Richard Ludrosky; and stepsister, Judith Sparks; five grandchildren, Joseph D., Alaina and Ashley "A.J." Zieglar, Nicole Hall Maley (Ryan) and Ben Hall (Stacey); four great-grandchildren, Brynn and Colt Maley, and Alivia and Mia Hall; and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Joseph Zieglar; sister, Frances Balog; stepmother, Pearl Ludrosky; and brothers, Joseph, Charles, Frank and Clarence Ludrosky.
Irene was a homemaker for her beloved family. She attended the former Holy Family Roman Catholic Church of Greensboro. She was currently a member of St. Matthias Parish of Greene County.
Arrangements are private under the direction of the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Interment will be in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
