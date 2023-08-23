Irmhild Davis, 82, of Jefferson, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
She was born December 9, 1940, in Siegelbach, Germany; a daughter of the late Ottmar and Mathilda Daum Engel.
On June 30, 1961, she married, Harold "Woody" Davis, who died March 2, 2005.
Irmhild enjoyed gardening, walking, swimming, tanning, dancing and traveling. She traveled all over the world while married to Woody. She was a military wife and raised three children. Irmhild would travel back to her homeland every chance she could to visit her family and friends.
After moving to the United States, one of her proudest moments was becoming a US citizen on September 10, 1971. She taught herself how to read, write and speak English after moving to the United States. She would always say "this is the greatest country".
Surviving are her son, Richard H. Davis and his wife, Cindy; daughter, Mary Ann Ealy and her husband, Joe; son-in-law, Jeff Brioli; three grandchildren, Kraig Davis, Daniel Brioli and Maria Brioli Loring and husband, Chas; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Tobias Loring; a sister, Hella Rothe of Buttelborn, Germany; and two nieces, Carmen and Claudia; a nephew, Bucky Mahnel, his son, Alex and daughter, June; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her husband, is a daughter, Sylvia Brioli.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice for their care.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.