Iva Geneva White Michaels, 91, of Morgantown, WV formerly of Mt. Morris, died at 3:40 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, in the Madison Center in Morgantown, WV.
She was born Sunday, December 21, 1930 in Morgantown, WV. A daughter of the late Charles White and Lydia Maynard White.
Mrs. Michaels lived 55 years in Mt. Morris where she was a member of Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God. Mrs. Michaels loved reading her Bible and doing cross word puzzles. She at one time worked as a waitress at the former Have A Lunch Restaurant in Morgantown, WV and was a Homemaker.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon L. Jones and her husband Wayne of Philippi, W.Va. and Carol McCormick, of Cassville, W.Va.; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are two sons, Timothy Allen Michaels and James Richard Michaels; one grandson, Brian Michaels; one sister, Sylvia O'Brian, two brothers, John Riley White and Floyd White.
Friends were received from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. the time of the service on Saturday, November 26, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director,324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478 Mount Morris, PA 15349, with Pastor Joseph Adams officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Morgantown, WV. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
