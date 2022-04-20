J. Dale Whipkey, 93, of Carmichaels, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 in the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.. He was born November 15, 1928, in Aleppo Township, Greene County, a son of the late Ray C. and Laura Loudenslager Whipkey. Mr. Whipkey resided in Carmichaels since 1966, where he was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He was a Past Master of the former Bealsville Lodge No. 237 and a current member of Sunset Lodge No. 237, F. & A. M., Washington, Pa.
Mr. Whipkey owned and operated Whipkey Building Supply in Jefferson, for a number of years before operating Whipkey Heating and Air Conditioning.
He enjoyed spending time in his wood working shop and took every opportunity to converse with his many friends and neighbors.
Mr. Whipkey was a loving, devoted and caring family man. On June 1, 1946, he married Lucille P. Parson, who died January 22, 2021.
Surviving are a son, David R. Whipkey (Kitty) of Carmichaels; two daughters, Judy A. Smith (Dave) of Rogersville, and Nancy L. Mesich (Michael) of Waynesburg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a grandson, David "Chunk" Whipkey; two brothers, John Whipkey and Darwin "Shorty" Whipkey; and two sisters, Eileen Smalley, who died in early adulthood and Jean Lantz.
Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa., where the funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The Rev. Dayton D. Mix and Rev. Roger Saunders will officiate.
Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville.
Sunset Lodge No. 237, F. & A. M. will conduct Masonic Services at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, in the funeral home.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
