Jack O. Daugherty, 86, of Point Marion, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, in his son's home in McClellandtown. Born in Lake Lynn December 9, 1934, he was a son of the late Willis and Carmen Kennedy Daugherty.
A 1953 graduate of Point Marion High School, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jack was an appliance repairman and later employed with State Electronics, in both Uniontown and Morgantown, as sales clerk and office manager.
Surviving are his three sons and their wives, John and Donna Daugherty of Chesapeake, Va., Larry and Anita Daugherty of McClellandtown, David and Jennifer Daugherty of Smithfield; two daughters, Trena Daugherty and her partner Kim Davis of Durham, N.C. and Lisa Daugherty and her fiance Guy Pellegrini of Finleyville; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
His wife, Mary Louise McCartney Daugherty, passed away January 29, 2006. Jack was the last of his immediate family, having been preceded in death by four brothers, Erwin, Ray and Robert Daugherty and Delmar in infancy; and two sisters, Sara Drew and Leora Ganoe.
Family and friends were received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, with military honors accorded at the graveside by the Point Marion Veterans Posts.
CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
