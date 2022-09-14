Jack Pringle, 94, of Greensboro, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in his home. He was born June 17, 1928, in Monongahela Township, Greene County, a son of the late George and Bertha Mae Hamilton Pringle.
Mr. Pringle resided in the Greensboro area all of his life, and served in the U.S. Army in the Philippines during the Korean Conflict.
He retired in 1991 from the Duquesne Light Warwick Mine as a mechanic after working 42 years.
Mr. Pringle was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Carmichaels, Amvets General George C. Marshall Post 103, Hopwood, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6303 Greensboro and a former member of the Greensboro-Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Department.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and WVU football fan. Mr. Pringle was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
On May 9, 1953, he married Rose Venicasa, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Randy Pringle (Carmen) of Isabela, Puerto Rico; a daughter, Debbie Osborne (Denny) of Carmichaels; three grandchildren, Tony Pringle (Ashley), Kasey L. Osborne and Lindsey S. Smith (Alex); two great-grandchildren, Maisie Pringle and Hudson Pringle; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a sister, Glenda Sweeney and her husband, Cliff.
The family thanks and acknowledges neighbors, Larry and Paulette McIntire, and caregiver, Rita McMillen, who were always so helpful.
There will be no public viewing, all arrangements are private and entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church Food Bank, 104 W. South Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
