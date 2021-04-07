Jacob E. Morris, 47, of Waynesburg, passed away April 2, 2021, unexpectedly, at his home.
He was born in Waynesburg, July 27, 1973, to Jacob E. Morris Sr. and Doris Anderson Morris, of Waynesburg.
Jacob was a Greene County resident his whole life.
He was a 1992 graduate of West Greene High School.
Jacob enjoyed watching TV, doing puzzle books and visiting with his friends and family.
He is survived by his parents; one sister, Candy Toland of Waynesburg; two brothers, Fred Morris of Graysville and Randy Lee Morris of Waynesburg.
All services are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181.
At the request of the family, memorial contributions can be made to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC.
