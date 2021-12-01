formerly of Waynesburg
James A. Minor, 78, of Greensboro, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, in Mon Health Medical Center, Morgantown, W.Va., after a long battle with cancer. He was born October 18, 1943, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Arlie and Mary Stevenson Minor.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 29, in YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, with the Rev. Kenneth Haines officiating. Interment will follow at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Mapletown, with military honors accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard. Valley Lodge No. 459, Free & Accepted Masons will conduct Masonic Services at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Mapletown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 502, Greensboro, PA 15338, or to the American Cancer Society.
