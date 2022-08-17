James Allen Jackson, 86, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, in Rolling Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born May 7, 1936, in Aleppo Township, to the late Jasper L. Jackson and Inez Leona Baker Jackson Phillips.
James was a resident of Morgan Township since 1994 and was a member of the Nineveh United Methodist Church.
He was a former employee of Youngstown Steel Car of Niles, Ohio. James was a laborer for over 32 years, having most recently worked with Laborer's International Union #286 of Brownsville before retiring in 2000. He enjoyed doing personal carpentry work, hunting and fishing.
James is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peg" Jackson of Waynesburg; sisters, Kathy (Gary) Renner of Holbrook; Cindy (Brian) Anderson of Wind Ridge; brothers, Martin (Sherri) Jackson and Melvin (Carol) Jackson, both of Wind Ridge; sister-in-law Verna Imogene "Jeanne" Jackson of Cameron, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelly Six; brothers, Ralph Jackson and William Lee Jackson; half-brother, George Jackson; and stepfather, James Phillips.
Friends and family were received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, August 13, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359; telephone 724-499-5181. Burial followed at Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.