James C. Stephenson, 92, of Waynesburg, died at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born Monday, November 18, 1929, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Larry Edwin Stephenson and Elizabeth Lemley Stephenson.
Mr. Stephenson was a member of Fairall United Methodist Church. With his sons and others, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, go-carting, auto racing and livestock. He enjoyed, with his family, hunting and jumping horses. He loved farming and his brother, Paul.
Jim drove a cement truck for Waynesburg Block Company for Duke Haines for several years. He then went to work for Equitable Gas Company as a field laborer. Later he became a welder and then an X-ray technician for Equitable Gas Company. Jim then went to work for Carnegie Natural Gas Company as an assistant supervisor in Mannington, W.Va. He later became the head supervisor for the entire state of West Virginia for Carnegie Natural Gas Company.
His wife, Barbara J. "Bobbee" English Stephenson, whom he married September 28, 1950, died February 18, 2021.
Surviving is one son, Johnny Bill (Nancy) Stephenson of New Athens, Ohio; two granddaughters, Shannon (Brad) Holtz, and Stefani (Josh) Slattery, both of Copley; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Holtz, Braxton Holtz, Wyat Slattery, Noah Slattery and Hanna Grace Slattery; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was the last of his immediate family.
Deceased are one son, Scott L. Stephenson; one sister, Jane Brewer; three brothers, Paul E. Stephenson, Robert L. Stephenson and William J. Stephenson.
There will be a greeting of friends and a memorial service at Fairall United Methodist Church, with Pastor Robert Mooney officiating, on a day and time to be announced.
Burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County, Waynesburg.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with his arrangements.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fairall United Methodist Church, 583 White Barn Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
