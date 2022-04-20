James E. Franks, 90, of Bobtown, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Waynesburg Health and Rehab Center, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Bobtown on Dec. 9, 1931, he was the son of the late Silas and Sarah Elizabeth Bane Franks.
A proud member of the United Mine Workers of America, he was a hard working miner and respected by his fellow coal miners. Jim had worked at the Shannopin Mine in Bobtown, and retired after over 37 years in the mines. He was also a member and former manager of the Polish Club, the Rod and Gun Club, and Senior Citizens, all in Bobtown. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially spending time in his garden.
Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Alma Jean Stout Franks; a daughter, Mrs. Dave (Lisa) Garrison of Bobtown; three grandchildren, Timmy (Nikki) Pratt, Nicholas (Heather) Pratt, and Holli (James) Grendel; great-grandchildren, Zach, Tyler, Timmy, Jr., Alex, Lora, Nikki, Attia, Alaska and Eli; five great-great-grandchildren; his God-son, John Latanation; two step-brothers, Albert Franks and Ralph "Duke" Franks, both of Bobtown; and three step-sisters, Alma, Kathy and Marcy; many nieces and nephews, and several in-laws.
He was the last of his immediate family. Also deceased is his daughter, Lora J. Franks, on February 12, 2017; a granddaughter, Heidi Garrison; his step-mother, Carrie Nice Franks; and several step-brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received by his family in the Bobtown United Methodist Church from noon until 1 p.m., the hour of a Memorial Service, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with Rev. Ed Hanley officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.
