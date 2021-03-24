James H. Bland

James H. "Pop" Bland passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in his home, with his family by his side. He was 84.
He was born April 26, 1936, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Wilbur and Emma Bland.
He graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1954 and later moved to Easton, Md., in the late 1950s. He was a long time plumber and an Auxiliary member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5246.
He married the love of his life, Helen S. Bland, in 1964.
He was a super fan of the Steelers, especially when they played the Ravens, and would always call his son when the Ravens lost.
He is survived by his sons, Doug Bland of Waynesburg and Daniel Bland (Linda) of Hurlock, Md.; stepson Guy Daubach (Marty Vincent) of Delaware; stepdaughters Pamela Simmons of Colorado and Debbie Simmons of Mississippi; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Bland (Linda) of Waynesburg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Bland; stepson Clinton Simmons; and stepdaughter Sandra Simmons.
Services will be private and entrusted to the FRAMPTOM FUNERAL HOME.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
