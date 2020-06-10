Clarksville
James Hoyle, 86, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his home.
He was born January 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Edgar "Doc" and Sarah Parker Hoyle.
Mr. Hoyle was a 1952 graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School.
James owned and operated Hoyle Nationwide Insurance Agency in Clarksville for 20 years and was also a coal miner working for Gateway Coal Co. for more than 30 years as a tipple operator.
He was a member of Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church, Clarksville for many years and Carmichaels Golf Club, where he served as a golf course ranger.
James was an avid golfer and achieved two hole-in-ones and also loved gardening, cooking and polka music.
On December 22, 1952, he married Elinor J. Wright Hoyle, who survives. They celebrated 67 years of marriage.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two children, James A. Hoyle (Theresa) of Clarksville and Linda J. Hoyle of Masontown; three grandchildren, Julie Murphy (Clay) of Rices Landing, James R. Hoyle (Amy) of Clarksville and Jamie Carter (Dave) of Jefferson; seven great-grandchildren, Emily Hoyle, Samantha Murphy, Jimmy Hoyle, Bryce, Arianna, Norah and Dylan Carter; a sister, Mary Lou Wise (Freemont) of Waynesburg; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother, Edgar H. Hoyle.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown, PA 15333. Interment will be in Buckingham Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 707, Clarksville, PA 15322.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
