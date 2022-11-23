James J. Whitlatch

James J. "Jamey" Whitlatch, 33, of Carmichaels, died of accidental circumstances at 4:50 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital in Uniontown.
He was born Monday, September 4, 1989, in Waynesburg, a son of Eric W. Whitlatch and Kiperly Ketchem Whitlatch of Waynesburg.
Jamey enjoyed remembering peoples birthdays, and loved music and food.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, David Whitlatch, and Justin (Hannah) Whitlatch, all of Waynesburg; one niece, Blake; his maternal grandmother; Penny Ketchem of Bradenton, Fla.; and his paternal grandmother, Betty (Rollie) Bristor of Waynesburg; along with several aunts and uncles.
Deceased are his maternal grandfather, John Ketchem; and his paternal grandfather, W. Jack Whitlatch.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 27, with addition visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of services, Monday, November 28, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Scott Blair officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made, in Jamey's name, to the CDLS Foundation, 30 Tower Lane #400, Avon, CT 06001.
