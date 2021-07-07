formerly of Aleppo
James "Jim" Kuhn, 85, of Claysville, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, in The Washington Hospital.
He was born January 8, 1936, in Aleppo, Greene County, a son of the late Harold Ray Kuhn and Mildred Seipel Kuhn.
Mr. Kuhn graduated from Claysville High School in 1955, and worked for 40 years at Brockway Glass, retiring as a supervisor.
He loved M&Ms candy and enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, yardwork, and playing euchre and 500.
Mr. Kuhn was a member of North Buffalo Presbyterian Church and Washington Masonic Lodge 164.
On September 23, 1956, he married Jean Hackney, who survives.
Also surviving are sons Don (Lou Ann) Kuhn of Claysville and David (Colleen) Kuhn of West Alexander; grandchildren Allen (Joy) Kuhn, Shana (Christopher) Sckena, Alyssa Kuhn, Darren Kuhn and Jessica (Ted) Wingertsahn; and great-grandchildren Rudy, Jett, Ellie Mae and Eli Lewis, as well as one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a sister, Marie Oliver.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, in WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. Washington Lodge 164 will hold Masonic Services at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
