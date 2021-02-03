James Lewis Litton, 70, of Prosperity, died at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at home.
He was born Thursday, April 6, 1950, in Ripley, W.Va., a son of the late Crayton Clair Litton and Vivian Jeanette Taylor Litton Scott.
James enjoyed hunting and being outside. He worked as a coal miner at the Emerald Mine in Waynesburg.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lantz Litton, whom he married May 16, 1975.
Also surviving are three sons, Jason A. Litton of Waynesburg, Lonnie Litton of Waynesburg and Jeames (Tanya) Litton of Aleppo; four grandchildren; one half sister, Pam Snuffer of Oak Hill, W.Va.; four brothers, Ricky D. Litton of Elkton, Md., Sam Litton of Waynesburg, Billy Joe Litton of Sedona, Ariz. and Danny C. Litton Sr. of Rices Landing; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is his stepfather, Elmer Scott; one grandson, Warren Riley Litton; three sisters, Patricia D. Hopkins, Doris Jean Bedilion and Alta Jane Litton, who died in infancy; one brother, Randy Litton.
At the request of the deceased and the family, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be private. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.