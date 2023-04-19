James Lyle

The Lord called James "Jim" Lyle home on Friday, April 14, 2023. Jim's body may have grown older in his 77 years, but he will always be young at heart.
Jim spent most of his life in Holbrook on his own little slice of Heaven. An entrepreneur at heart, he has had many businesses over the years but one of the most notable was running a diner where he met the love of his life and best friend, Cindy Shriver who survives.
Jim and Cindy were blessed with 15 beautiful years together. They spent their time running Lyle's Quik Stop in Jefferson, dancing away to The Rolling Stones, driving in one of his many sports cars, and enjoying good food and time with their family.
Jim leaves behind five children, Brandon (Viviana) Lyle, Brittany (Justin) Shaulis, Brielle Lyle, Kelby (Beth) Zorgdrager, and Keisha (Bruce) Chantry; two step-sons, Clinton (Nadia) Chisler and Chris (Jen) Chisler; and six grandchildren.
His family hopes he is dancing away in Heaven and enjoying the company of family and friends he has not seen in a long time.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 20, 2023 the hour of services in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High St., Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Rick Shriver officiating. A committal service will be held at 2 p.m., meeting at Monongahela Cemetery, Monongahela in the chapel at the cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfm.com.
In lieu of flowers Jim would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in his honor.
